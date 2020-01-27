First Alert Evening for the mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert continues through the evening hours for Avery, Ashe and Watauga Co. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7am on Tuesday for elevations over 3,500ft in these counties. After the sun goes down and temperatures drop, there could be a light winter mix for some of the lower mountain elevations too. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected in most of the populated areas, but the mountain tops could pick up several inches of snow. The snow should taper off by around midnight. After that, the advisory will be – not for additional snow - but for whatever is left on the roads by morning.