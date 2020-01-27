First Alert Evening for the mountains

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A First Alert continues through the evening hours for Avery, Ashe and Watauga Co. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7am on Tuesday for elevations over 3,500ft in these counties. After the sun goes down and temperatures drop, there could be a light winter mix for some of the lower mountain elevations too. Less than an inch of accumulation is expected in most of the populated areas, but the mountain tops could pick up several inches of snow. The snow should taper off by around midnight. After that, the advisory will be – not for additional snow - but for whatever is left on the roads by morning.
Outside of the mountains, showers will continue to be a possibility through the evening rush. Temperatures will remain well above freezing though. We will begin to dry out tonight and lows will fall to the upper 30s by morning. Tuesday will bring a return of the sun and highs in the mid 50s.
A weak disturbance will move through Wednesday evening, into Thursday. It doesn’t have a whole lot of punch but it will bring about a 20% chance for a few showers.
We’ve been watching another system coming closer to us by the time we get to the weekend. Models aren’t agreeing at all but there looks to be a chance of showers from Friday evening into the morning on Saturday. For the mountains, you could pick up a little more winter weather. We will be monitoring the progress all week and let you know as we have more information.
