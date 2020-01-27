Family of airline worker killed in CLT accident sues American Airlines, city

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Hannah Smoot/Charlotte Observer) - The family of a man who died in a baggage vehicle accident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport last year has filed a lawsuit against American Airlines and the city of Charlotte.
The victim of the Aug. 11 accident was 24-year-old Kendrick Hudson. Texas law firm Hilliard Martinez Gonzales filed the suit last month in Mecklenburg County Court on behalf of Hudson’s mother and father, Erika Vernon and Leon Hudson, according to the complaint.
Hudson was an employee of Piedmont Airlines, a regional subsidiary of American Airlines.
He was transporting baggage on an airport vehicle called a tug near E Concourse, police have said, when he made a hard turn to avoid a piece of luggage and the vehicle rolled over and pinned him.
Airport workers say conditions at the airport haven’t improved after the accident.
Donielle Prophete, vice president for CWA Local 3645, which represents 1,700 Pidemont Airlines agents, said the lighting near E Concourse is so bad, agents call it “Death Valley.”
And Prophete said there hasn’t been any change in lighting since Hudson’s death.
ONGOING INVESTIGATIONS
The airport commissioned a lighting study last year, and airport officials told the Observer they received the completed evaluation this month, but have not implemented any changes.
“We are now working to confirm the lighting study’s recommendations will pose no threat to aircraft movement or safety on the ramp before implementing any changes,” the airport said in a statement.
The North Carolina Department of Labor is investigating the death, but has not yet released its findings, spokeswoman Dolores Quesenberry said last week.
American Airlines spokeswoman Crystal Byrd said no cause has been determined yet by the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Division.
“Our condolences are with the family of Mr. Hudson,” Byrd said in a statement last week. “Safety is our number one priority and the first consideration in every decision we make and we are committed to providing a safe work environment for all of our team members.”
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.