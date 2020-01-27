CMPD: Death investigation underway after man kills self while police served arrest warrants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police are investigating the death of a man who killed himself while police were serving several arrest warrants Monday morning.
The incident happened on Pine Street around 7:30 a.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department detectives are conducting an investigation into the circumstances involving the death of 32-year-old Adelbert Kevin Redo.
CMPD says Redo died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound while officers were in the process of serving several arrest warrants for second-degree kidnapping, assault by pointing a gun and assault on a female.
Early Monday morning, officers received notice of Redo’s location via the electronic monitor he was court-ordered to wear for his pending murder charge. Officers were making contact with Redo when he left a home and refused to comply with the commands given to him by officers on scene.
Police say before Redo could be taken into custody, he pulled out a gun and shot himself. Redo was pronounced dead on scene.
CMPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau is conducting a separate but parallel investigation to ensure the officers’ actions were consistent with the CMPD’s policies and procedures.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing and police did not provide any other information.
