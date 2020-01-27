County leaders, Salisbury Police working on solution after several shot at restaurant

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Leaders in Rowan County say they don’t want to see another situation like the one that happened late Saturday night and early Sunday morning at Thelma’s Down Home Cooking in Salisbury.
The restaurant was hosting what was promoted on social media as a birthday party. Several hundred people were in attendance. Police say a fight broke out inside the restaurant that resulted in six people being shot, two being trampled, and another person being treated for anxiety.
A 21-year-old man was the most seriously injured and was listed in stable condition at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.
The West End Plaza is owned by Rowan County, and tenants such as Thelma’s rent space there. The county also holds several special events each year including an antique show, gun and knife show, and other events.
On Saturday night there was a large crowd attending the Hot Stove Baseball dinner and awards recognition. As that event was winding down, a large crowd had gathered to get into the party at Thelma’s. Attendees of the baseball event were told to leave through a specific exit in order to not come into contact with the party crowd.
Just over an hour after the baseball attendees had left, the shots were fired inside Thelma’s. Hundreds of people scattered from the restaurant, some breaking through the glass doors and windows from the entrance to Thelma’s that is inside the mall.
On Monday, Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds said that the county is working to find a solution.
“This shouldn’t happen anywhere in Rowan County,” Edds said. We’re working with the Salisbury Police, the Sheriff, and city officials to understand what occurred and how something like this could happen."
Police said on Monday that investigators are not getting cooperation from party guests. They are asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward, and to share any video that exist from the event.
Anyone with information or video is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
