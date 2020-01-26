‘You can change the world.’ Thousands join women’s march in uptown Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (The Charlotte Observer) - Kellene Bock was 8 years old when she first marched for equal rights for women.
“It’s been 40 years for some of us, and I’m still having to march, because there are still inequalities in the system,” the 55-year-old high school guidance counselor from Union Grove said at Saturday’s fourth annual Women United March in uptown Charlotte.
“And as long as everyone doesn’t have the same rights, then nobody has the same rights,” she said.
“At least several thousand” people joined the march that started and ended at First Ward Park on East Seventh Street, Laura Meier, co-president of Charlotte Women’s Movement, told the Charlotte Observer after the event.
The turnout was considerably larger than last year’s, she said, and with more youth than ever bringing a renewed energy. “They even stayed and danced,” Meier said with a smile about the crowd, as a band played on stage.
The event was an offspring of the worldwide women’s march that emerged the day after President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017. Charlotte Women’s Movement sponsored Saturday’s local march with the National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc. — Queen City Metropolitan Chapter.
‘WE’VE GOT TO ADVOCATE FOR WOMEN’
“Use Your Power” was the theme. Speakers urged women to use their collective power to make a difference on numerous issues — immigration, climate change, gun violence, reproductive rights and health care — and during this year’s elections.
“It’s important to continue to march because women make up more than half of this country, and we’re not represented in that respect,” Meier said. “We need more women elected to office, more female representation. We’ve got to advocate for women.”
Ella Moore said the march invigorates her.
“I think every year, there’s just such a feeling of strength and empowerment to having all of these people who have this similar mindset in one place,” said Moore, a 27-year-old high school theater teacher from Statesville.
“A lot of times, depending on where you are, who you’re with, you feel very alone in your thoughts or ideas,” Moore said. “So it’s nice to come and see people of like mind..”
“Equal rights for everyone,” Moore said of one of her major issues. “Across the board.”
Many at the park held signs with such sayings as, “Men of Quality do not fear Equality;” “You can change the World, Girl”; “Strength in Numbers”; and “Together We Fight For All.”
When an anti-abortion protester showed up with a placard and began shouting, about a dozen women encircled him and drowned him out, chanting for him to go home. A Mecklenburg County park ranger escorted the man from the crowd.
RABBI HOLDS PEACE SERVICE FOR JEWS AND MUSLIMS
Also at the park before the march, Judith Schindler, rabbi emerita of Temple Beth El, held a joint service of peace with Jews and Muslims. She also is director of the Stan Greenspon Center for Peace & Social Justice at Queens University of Charlotte.
As they marched on Tryon Street to the Square and then back to the park, participants chanted, “Show us what democracy looks like! This is what democracy looks like!”
Leena Saif, a 10th grader at Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, said she’s noticed, “especially in the government, there’s not a lot of women .., And I want to make sure that my government is supporting me and all my women friends, and my teachers, and everyone that I know.”
IT’S TIME FOR A WOMAN PRESIDENT, DAD SAYS
Her father, 50-year-old Isam Saif, said he also took his sons, ages 11, 13 and 16, to the march.
“It is very important to support them in any way,” he said of women still fighting for equality. “I want to see a woman president, for example ... I want to see women equally paid ... Our responsibility is to help them to change the world.”
