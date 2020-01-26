Sun for Sunday! Here’s what the week ahead holds

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today will be a nice one! Highs will be in the mid 50s and we can enjoy the sun. Rain chances are almost zero. In the mountains, snow showers/ flurries are possible from today into Monday. While not much accumulation is likely, don’t be surprised if you see those flakes flying.
Monday will bring more cloud cover but highs will still be in the low to mid 50s. There is a chance for a few showers to pop through. It won’t be an all-day rain, but you might want to have the raincoat handy.
Tuesday through Thursday will be dry and highs will be in the mid 50s.
Next weekend comes with a lot of question marks. The models are going back and forth on a situation which could potentially bring a good bit of precipitation. As of yesterday, several models were bringing in a good chance for precipitation on Saturday. As of this morning, one model is bringing in rain earlier – on Friday but the majority are keeping the Carolinas drier through the weekend. How’s that for flip-flopping? Obviously, it is a situation that we will be tracking all week long.
Have a great Sunday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
