Sun for Sunday! Here’s what the week ahead holds

Next weekend comes with a lot of question marks. The models are going back and forth on a situation which could potentially bring a good bit of precipitation. As of yesterday, several models were bringing in a good chance for precipitation on Saturday. As of this morning, one model is bringing in rain earlier – on Friday but the majority are keeping the Carolinas drier through the weekend. How’s that for flip-flopping? Obviously, it is a situation that we will be tracking all week long.