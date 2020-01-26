Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

(AP/Gray News) - Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash Sunday. He was 41.
Bryant died in a crash near Calabasas, California, a source told The Associated Press.
All five people aboard the helicopter died in the crash.
It was unclear if other family members were on the helicopter.
The Los Angeles Times reports the helicopter took off from Orange County, where Bryant lived. The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. local time in the hills above Calabasas in foggy conditions.
