Man killed in Statesville crash

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 28-year-old man was killed Saturday when his car ran off the road and hit a utility pole in Iredell County.
The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on U.S. 64 at Swann Road.
Winston Shelton Wishon, of Lexington, was driving a 2004 Kia SUV west on the road. He ran off the road to the right, struck an embankment and overturned before hitting the pole, according to North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Wishon died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt and troopers don’t believe he was impaired at the time of the wreck.
