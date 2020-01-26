Johnson leads Appalachian St. past Coastal Carolina 78-58

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Isaac Johnson matched his career high with a season-high 22 points as Appalachian State romped past Coastal Carolina 78-58.
The Mountaineers built a 21-4 lead and never trailed. They extended the lead to 40-22 at intermission.
Tommy Burton’s basket with 17:11 left brought Coastal Carolina within 42-34; the only time the Chanticleers got within single digits in the second half.
Justin Forrest had 19 points for Appalachian State.
O’Showen Williams added 17 points and nine rebounds. Kendall Lewis had 10 points.
DeVante’ Jones had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Chanticleers. Burton added 12 points and seven rebounds.
