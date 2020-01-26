Gudmundsson scores 27, Davidson beats George Mason 68-53

DAVIDSON, N.C. (AP) - Jon Axel Gudmundsson had 27 points and 10 rebounds and Davidson beat George Mason 68-53.
Gudmundsson was 9-of-15 shooting, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range. Freshman Mike Jones scored 15 points on five 3-pointers - both season highs for Davidson.
George Mason’s Jordan Miller made the first of two free throws to make it 45-all midway through the second half but the Patriots made just 1 of 12 from the field from there as Davidson closed the game on a 23-8 run.
Gudmundsson scored 10 points during that stretch. AJ Wilson led George Mason with 18 points.
