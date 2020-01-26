Four people treated after shooting at Thelma’s Down Home Cooking in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Police are investigating a shooting that happened just after midnight Sunday morning at a restaurant in Salisbury.
At about 12:05 a.m., police say someone shot at six people following a party at Thelma’s Down Home Cooking. The restaurant is located at 1935 Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.
Police say four people were injured during the incident. One person suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, two people were trampled, and one person was treated for anxiety. Of the four people who were injured, one was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. The other three victims are being treated at Rowan Regional Medical Center. Police say the most seriously injured victim is in stable condition. Names of the victims have not yet been released.
Police did not release any information on what led up to the shooting or who is responsible.
The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Salisbury Police Department in the investigation. They are looking for cellphone video or pictures from people who were there.
If you know anything about the crime, call Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.
