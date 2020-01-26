Fort Stewart soldier helps Hinesville families with clothing drive

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) -A Fort Stewart soldier says he was surprised how many people supported his idea to give back.
Many donated to the clothing drive he organized at Irene B. Thomas Park in Hinesville on Saturday.
“I got an extra room and everything started to get packed," said Stacey Taylor. "I’m just looking like ‘how am I gonna get all this extra stuff in my car?’”
Stacy Taylor is an active army specialist in Fort Stewart.
He lives in Hinesville and saw a need for clothing for families who couldn’t afford to go to Goodwill and thrift stores.
“Giving out to the people in need because you know at one point in time, everybody was in need of something,” Taylor said. "So I think it’s best to think about the other people for a chance, you know?
Taylor and his family collected over a dozen bags of clothes, shoes, and other items for people in need. Angelica Lescota says Saturday’s drive made a huge difference for her daughter.
“As a single mom, it feels amazing you guys it just feels amazing you know because sometimes like no one knows what you’re going through so and just have somebody to take time out of their day to do something kind for you and you know looking back what they’re doing for somebody that’s in need like my daughter,” Lescota said.
Taylor plans on having more clothing drives like this one in the future.
But for now, he says he’s just happy he can give back.
