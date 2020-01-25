Time for a break from the rain!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After about an inch of rain on Friday, we will be drying out for the weekend. Cloudy skies will prevail for part of the morning, but we will see sun breaking out after that. Highs will reach the mid 50s. Sunday will be another nice one. With mainly sunny skies, highs will reach the mid 50s.
The mountains will be a bit of a different story. You will remain cooler, with highs only in the 30s. You have a chance for snow showers/ flurries just about the whole weekend. It will be fairly light and not much accumulation is expected but don’t be surprised to see flakes from time to time. The last burst will move through on Monday morning.
Outside of the mountains, we will enjoy a fairly quiet week. Highs will range in the mid 50s (just slightly above average) and overnight lows will be in the 30s. It shouldn’t be nearly as cold as last week was. Rain chances will be low each day. A better chance for rain arrives next weekend.
Have a great Saturday!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
