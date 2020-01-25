Rain lingers for early Friday night, yet drier weather expected for the weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rain showers will taper off Friday night, with a little wintry mix possible for the NC mountains, and a fog/mist for the Piedmont. Overnight low temperatures are expected to cool into the 30s for Saturday morning.
Saturday morning is expected to start off with patchy fog to mostly cloudy skies, with more breaks of sunshine expected into Saturday afternoon. Saturday afternoon high temperatures will range from the mid-30s in the mountains to mid-50s across the Piedmont.
Saturday night will feature some passing clouds, with Sunday morning low temperatures around 30 degrees. Sunday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures staying in the 50s.
A weak weather system will approach the Carolinas Sunday night into Monday, which could bring a little wintry mix to snow for the NC mountains, and spotty rain for the Piedmont. Monday afternoon high temperatures will be around 55 degrees.
High temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s for next week, with partly cloudy skies overall, and the chance for a few rain showers on Wednesday.
Another round of widespread rain may develop as we head into the beginning of next weekend.
Have a great weekend ahead!
Meteorologist Jason Myers
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.