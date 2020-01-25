Police searching for missing Laurel County teen

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are asking for assistance in locating a Laurel County teen that has been missing since 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Mollie Hurley, 17, was last seen off KY-552 six miles south of London, Ky. on January 25. Hurley was listed by police as a possible runaway.
The investigation is ongoing at the moment.
Anyone who knows Hurley’s whereabouts is asked to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at (606) 864-6600 or (606) 878-7000.
