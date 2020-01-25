Person killed in reported shooting in southwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was killed in a reported shooting in southwest Charlotte Friday night.
The incident happened on Stone Post Road. Mecklenburg EMS responded and said one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are now conducting a homicide investigation.
There’s no word about what happened, how many people were involved, any arrests or possible suspects.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.
