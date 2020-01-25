Person killed in reported shooting in southwest Charlotte, police say

Person killed in reported shooting in southwest Charlotte, police say
The incident happened on Stone Post Road. Mecklenburg EMS responded and said one person was pronounced dead on the scene. (Source: John Sparks/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | January 24, 2020 at 8:39 PM EST - Updated January 24 at 9:35 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say one person was killed in a reported shooting in southwest Charlotte Friday night.

The incident happened on Stone Post Road. Mecklenburg EMS responded and said one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are now conducting a homicide investigation.

There’s no word about what happened, how many people were involved, any arrests or possible suspects.

This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.