Person hit by vehicle, seriously injured in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a person was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in north Charlotte Friday night.
The incident happened in the area of Beatties Ford Road and Renner Street around 6 p.m.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers responded to the scene, and said one person was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.
Police say parts of Beatties Ford are expected to be shut down while officers conduct their investigation.
There’s no word on what happened in the incident or any possibly charges.
This is a developing story and officials haven’t provided any other information.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.