Man shot by officers after domestic incident at Lancaster County townhome

“We responded to a very volatile situation last night,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “This incident occurred in a densely populated subdivision. I applaud the victim and her mother for getting themselves and the child out of harm’s way, and I am thankful neither they nor any bystanders were seriously injured. I am also thankful our officers were not injured. From everything I know about this incident, our deputies responded appropriately according to our policies and procedures and their training and did an exemplary job bringing this matter to a conclusion without harm to innocent parties. SLED will conduct the investigation into this incident, and the sheriff’s office will have no further comment on it at this time.”