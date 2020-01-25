Man shot by officers after domestic incident at Lancaster County townhome

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating after Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies shot a man following a domestic incident at a townhome near Indian Land.
The incident occurred around 10 p.m. Friday on the 1000 block of Eagles Nest Lane. Deputies responded to the home where a 34-year-old woman, her 2-year-old son and her mother live.
Deputies say the woman’s estranged boyfriend, 33-year-old Joshua James Hendricks III, visited the home armed with a handgun and assaulted the woman.
The woman reportedly locked Hendricks out of the home when he walked outside, but Hendricks fired shots through the door and later reentered the home.
The home’s residents escaped to safety after officers arrived, but when deputies entered the home Hendricks allegedly fired shots at the deputies.
Deputies shot back, and hit Hendricks in the extremities. He was conscious, alert and responsive at the scene, and his injuries are not expected to be life-threatening. He was taken to the treatment, and will be taken to jail once medically cleared.
The woman was treated at the scene for the assault, and her child and mother weren’t injured. No officers were hurt.
SLED is investigating the incident, and the officers involved will be placed on administrative leave as is standard protocol following an officer-involved shooting.
“We responded to a very volatile situation last night,” Sheriff Barry Faile said. “This incident occurred in a densely populated subdivision. I applaud the victim and her mother for getting themselves and the child out of harm’s way, and I am thankful neither they nor any bystanders were seriously injured. I am also thankful our officers were not injured. From everything I know about this incident, our deputies responded appropriately according to our policies and procedures and their training and did an exemplary job bringing this matter to a conclusion without harm to innocent parties. SLED will conduct the investigation into this incident, and the sheriff’s office will have no further comment on it at this time.”
Anyone with information about this incident should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.