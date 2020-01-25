Funeral home using puppy to comfort grieving families

(WAVE) – A funeral home in Macon, North Carolina has a new employee sure to bring a little bit of joy to grieving families.
NBC-affiliate WTHR reports that Mochi is a 2-month-old Bernese Mountain Dog who is being trained as a member of the funeral home’s grief therapy team.
"It's my goal to work funeral visitations with Mochi (pronounced "mow-chee") when families request her, and I would also like to make visits to nursing homes in the evenings every couple weeks or so. It's my goal to work funeral visitations with Mochi when families request her, and I would also like to make visits to nursing homes in the evenings every couple weeks or so," Tori McKay, the Macon Funeral Home office administrator, wrote on the business’ website.
Mochi’s breed was chosen because Bernese Mountain Dogs are known to be relaxed and gentle.
“The Bernese Mountain Dog is a very loyal, affectionate and gentle animal, and has always been my choice for a potential grief therapy dog. They have a history of being excellent therapy and support dogs, which comes from their kind disposition and laid-back personalities,” McKay wrote.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.