Five people found dead inside a N.C. home, investigation underway

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a family.
Sheriff Chip Hughes said five people were found dead at a Vanceboro home in the area of Kinsaw Court on Friday.
Sheriff Huges said this situation is not a threat to the community and will release more information on the incident on Monday.
9 On Your Side reporter Kelci O’Donnell is currently on the scene.
According to neighbors, the family was always fighting. According to people in the area, there are eight homes in the small neighborhood.
More details will be released as they become available.