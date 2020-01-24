15-year-old girl reported missing after going to check mail in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are trying to find a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing after going to check the mail in Lincoln County Thursday.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says Alexis Pack, 15, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Thursday after stating she was going to check the mail outside her home on Camelot Lane in Vale, N.C. Deputies are asking for the public’s help to find Pack, who is described as a runaway teen.
Pack is described as a white female, standing 5′1″ tall and weighing around 130 pounds.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alexis Pack is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050 or Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.