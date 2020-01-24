Winthrop looks to extend streak vs Presbyterian

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Winthrop has been fueled by senior leadership while Presbyterian has relied on freshmen this year. Seniors Chandler Vaudrin, Josh Ferguson and Hunter Hale have collectively accounted for 41 percent of Winthrop's scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Cory Hightower, Michael Isler and Zeb Graham have combined to score 38 percent of the team's points this year and have accounted for 48 percent of all Blue Hose points over their last five.