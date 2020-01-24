VIDEO: Charlotte tow truck driver plows down tree, takes off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Caught on camera on Central Avenue, a tow truck driver does not seem to slow down or hit his brakes, before he crashes that truck into a tree, in the middle of a parking lot.
“I mean, he hit it and just kept on going,” Buffy Follak at The Nichols Company says.
The company she works for, that owns the property, has watched the video, from every angle, on repeat.
“You would think you would put the brakes on,” she says. “He gunned it.”
They are wondering why this driver would plow the plant down, also damaging their sprinkler system - and why he would not come inside to tell them.
“I was like, thank God there wasn’t a car where he hit the tree, or anybody walking by,” she says. “Because you start thinking, at 9:15 in the morning, we’re all moving around downstairs. And then you start laughing, because you’re like, this is crazy.”
The driver sticks around to break the branches out from under his truck. The property owner’s social media following figured out the name of the driver’s company.
“[The property owner] gave him his name, gave him the number, and said, ‘have your owner please call us,’”Follak says. “Well, we waited 24 hours, nobody called.”
So, they have now filed a police report, still wondering what would cause such a crash, right outside their door.
“I think [the property owner] felt like it was blatant,” Follak says. “After they didn’t call back.”
WBTV called the company Follak and her coworkers believe this driver works for – LeBleus Towing. A dispatcher there says his company is in contact with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, as of Wednesday.
