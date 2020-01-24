Two new additions to Rowan Sheriff’s Most Wanted list

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two new names have been added to Rowan County Sheriff Kevin Auten’s Most Wanted list.
Caleb William Honeycutt is a white man, 47 years old, listed as 5′8″, 160 lbs. Honeycutt was last seen in the China Grove area.
Honeycutt is wanted on charges from January 2020 of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, breaking and entering, and three counts of second degree kidnapping.
Donovan Manuel Hernandez is listed as a white man, 24 years old, 5′8″, 190 lbs. He was last seen in Salisbury.
Hernandez is wanted on charges from December 2019 of felony taking indecent liberties with a child, and third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
Anyone with information about these or any of the subjects on the Most Wanted List can contact Capt. C. Moose (704) 216-8687 or Crime Stoppers 1-866-639-5245.
Tips may be submitted online: http://tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/
The full list can be seen: https://ossip2c.rowancountync.gov/p2c/mostwanted.aspx
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.