Rowan-Cabarrus Community College SPARC Scholarship propels STEM students towards dreams

SPARC (STEM Persistence and Retention via Curricula, Centralization, Cohorts and Collaboration) funds may be used for housing, gas and other needs, in addition to tuition. The scholarships are available to Rowan-Cabarrus students with demonstrated financial need and academic promise in STEM disciplines. A student who meets the criteria is eligible to apply for up to $6,000 per year at the community college level and may also qualify to receive $7,500 per year upon transferring to UNC-Charlotte. Rowan-Cabarrus works alongside Gaston College and UNCC to execute the scholarships, which are made possible by funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF).