Put your rail fan “At the Throttle” of authentic steam locomotive for Valentine’s Day

At the Throttle: Steam will feature the Jeddo Coal No. 85, an authentic, restored, coal-fired steam locomotive owned by the Gramling Locomotive Works. It was originally built by Vulcan Iron Works in 1928, this 0-4-0 tank engine was originally used to haul stone before being sold to Jeddo Coal in Pennsylvania where it served until the 1960’s. Jeddo Coal No. 85, also known as “Mack,” returned to service in September 2017 after a 6-year restoration by the Gramlings.