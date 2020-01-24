Nine people injured in crash on I-485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people were seriously injured in a crash that involved nine people on Interstate 485 inner in west Charlotte late Thursday night.
The wreck happened around 11:20 p.m. on I-485 inner near West Boulevard.
Medic says a total of nine people were injured in the wreck and were all taken to Atrium Main. Three of the people involved suffered serious injuries and the other six suffered minor to moderate injuries, Medic says.
There’s no word on what may have led to the crash.
