Metal detectors to be implemented at Concord City Hall entrance prior to board and council meetings

“As safety is everyone’s priority, we encourage all of our citizens, visitors, and business partners to become familiar with the process to ensure a smooth entry for themselves and others. To ease the process, understand that the City has a no-weapons policy, including pocket knives,” the press release said. “Be prepared to place all loose items from pockets into containers for viewing. Backpacks, diaper bags, purses, etc., will also be searched. Those entering will not be required to remove belts, watches, wallets, jewelry, shoes, or jackets when being screened. Plan to arrive 30 minutes prior to each meeting to ensure everyone enters in an efficient and timely manner.”