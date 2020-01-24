Metal detectors to be implemented at Concord City Hall entrance prior to board and council meetings

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord has announced it will be placing metal detectors at public entrances of City Hall prior to board and council meetings.
“To enhance the City of Concord’s long-standing commitment to providing a safe and secure environment for all staff, Council, citizens, and visitors, a security screening process utilizing both walk-through and handheld metal detectors is being implemented for all public City of Concord Board and Council meetings,” a news release said.
Beginning February 11th, this additional visible security measure will be an added protocol for all Board of Adjustment meetings, Planning and Zoning meetings, Council Work Sessions, and Council meetings as well as any other meeting deemed necessary by the City Manager. The screening will take place at the entrance to City Hall. Those who are entering the building for both regular business or the meeting will be required to comply with the screening process.
“As safety is everyone’s priority, we encourage all of our citizens, visitors, and business partners to become familiar with the process to ensure a smooth entry for themselves and others. To ease the process, understand that the City has a no-weapons policy, including pocket knives,” the press release said. “Be prepared to place all loose items from pockets into containers for viewing. Backpacks, diaper bags, purses, etc., will also be searched. Those entering will not be required to remove belts, watches, wallets, jewelry, shoes, or jackets when being screened. Plan to arrive 30 minutes prior to each meeting to ensure everyone enters in an efficient and timely manner.”
Anyone in possession of a prohibited item will be asked to return the item to a secure location before entry. Concord Police Department will not temporarily hold a prohibited item.
In preparation, the Concord Police Department will be training staff during regular business hours. Be advised that visitors may be required to follow the screening process upon entry into City Hall Monday thru Friday 8 am - 5 pm as training times will be varied.
