Man killed during robbery outside Hickory home

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was shot and killed outside his Hickory home Thursday night in what police are calling a targeted robbery.
The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. at a home on 22nd Street NE, near Highland Avenue. According to the report, the girlfriend of the victim - identified as 23-year-old Andres Osvaldo Moscotte - told police that Moscotte had walked outside to speak to someone.
She looked outside and saw Moscotte talking to a stocky black male with dark clothing and a dark-colored mask covering his nose and mouth. When it sounded like the two were fighting, the girlfriend locked herself in a bedroom.
She told police she then heard at least two people come into the house for a brief time before they left. Once they were gone, she left the bedroom and found Moscotte lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound.
Moscotte’s car was missing from the driveway, the report states, but was found crashed on D Avenue SE a short time later.
Police say it appears the suspect knew Moscotte and “targeted him for a robbery.”
Anyone with further information about the crime or the person or persons responsible should call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551.
