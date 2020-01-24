Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SOUTH CAROLINA-ABORTION
After setback, SC conservatives keep pushing abortion bills
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers don't appear ready to debate a bill that would ban nearly all abortions this session, but abortion opponents are pushing some other related restrictions. On Thursday, a small group of Republican senators on a party line vote approved a bill that would ban using the tissue from aborted fetuses in research, making it a felony to buy or sell the remains. The bill now heads to the full Senate Medical Affairs Committee. Democrats promised to fight this bill too if it gets to the Senate floor.
ELECTION 2020-STEYER
Steyer aims criminal justice plan at taking on racial bias
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer is proposing a criminal justice reform plan that would redirect funds to education, community policing and rehabilitation in an effort to amend a system he sees as prejudiced against lower-income communities and people of color. Steyer is rolling out the plan Thursday after several days of campaigning in South Carolina. Black voters make up the majority of the Democratic electorate in the state, and many of them name criminal justice reform as among their top priorities. Former Vice President Joe Biden has deep support in South Carolina, but Steyer has steadily been working to make inroads.
REGULATOR CANDIDATES REJECTED
SC lawmakers reopen regulator race after 11 aren't qualified
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers are reopening the search for candidates for four regulator seats on the state's utility board after the initial search only turned up six qualified candidates. The House passed a bill Thursday reopening the races for spots on the state Public Service Commission in the 1st, 3rd, 5th and 7th Congressional districts, The proposal has already passed the Senate. and the governor's office says he will sign it The Legislature's Public Utilities Review Committee held hearings earlier this month to review the qualifications of 17 candidates to be regulators and found 11 of them not qualified including current board member Swain Whitfield. Candidates who withdrew from the race or were found not qualified cannot run again.
ODD-DOG BITES COW
Deputy uses stun gun to settle a beef between K9 and cow
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff's office says a deputy investigating a burglary call had to use a stun gun on his K9 after the dog bit a cow, which then charged at people nearby. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office says the deputy responded to the call with a K9 on Wednesday. The agency said the dog became “distracted” and bit a cow on the property, forcing the officer to stun it. Reacting to the bite, the spooked cow struck the deputy and property owner. The Greenville News reports none of the parties involved were seriously hurt. At the end of it all, it was determined the original burglary call was unfounded.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-DEMOCRATS
Democrats struggle to build broad support on eve of voting
OSAGE, Iowa (AP) — With Iowa caucus voting just over a week away, each of the Democratic Party's leading presidential candidates has glaring holes in his or her political bases. The gaps raise questions about the candidates' ability to build a coalition like the one Barack Obama built. The Democratic Party's last successful nominee relied largely on three core groups: young people, minorities and working-class whites. Polling and interviews with campaign officials suggest each of the leading Democratic candidates is showing weakness with one or more of those groups. That is concerning to Democratic officials who, above all, want to defeat President Donald Trump.
CYBERCRIME-SCHOOL BOARD
Home searched after cybercrime targets Florida school board
Cybercrime investigators searched a South Carolina home in a nationwide effort to track down suspects accused of stealing more than $200,000 from a Florida school board. Federal agents on Wednesday searched the Greenville home of a man who has been indicted in the scheme. The FBI has arrested two other suspects in Detroit and Puyallup, Washington. Prosecutors say the crew used a website to trick a school board financial administrator, then used the information to obtain credit cards from a bank that does business with the Sumter County School Board in Florida. Authorities say the suspects then went on a major shopping spree.