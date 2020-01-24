Lane closures on I-85 in Rowan County this weekend

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - State contract crews plan to close two lanes of Interstate 85 North and an exit ramp in Rowan County to work on roadway repairs starting this weekend.
The contractor plans to repair concrete slabs between mile markers 74 and 76 in Salisbury.
To do so safely, the contractor will reduce this section I-85 North from four lanes to two from 10 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30.
The northbound off ramp at Jake Alexander Boulevard will also close during this time frame. As a detour, drivers will take I-85 North to Innes Street (Exit 76) to access I-85 South and return to Jake Alexander Boulevard.
Drivers should slow down and be cautious when approaching this section of I-85, be mindful of the crews throughout the work zone and allow extra time for the detour.
