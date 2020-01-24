10 kittens left in pillow case, police looking for suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are asking for the public’s help to find the man who they say left 10 kittens in a pillow case.
Police say it happened Dec. 28 in front of a liquor store on Pollack Ave.
If anyone recognizes this man, they are asked to call the Evansville Police Department or Animal Control, at 812-435-6015.
Animal control officials say the kittens are all okay. They say rescue groups and foster families have taken them in.
Once they are big enough, they’ll be ready for adoption.
