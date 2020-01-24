Kannapolis honors 2019 Run Kannapolis and Loop the Loop participants

– This group completed 7 Run Kannapolis 5Ks: Rob Carson, Aaron Drye, Kio James, Kearsten Kuddie, Michael Morgan, Terri Shaffer, Steve Shive, Lori Whitcomb, and Karan Whitley Not pictured: Buzz Borries, Jane Falls, Kristen Harwood, Donna Safrit, and Travis Smith (Source: City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant | January 24, 2020 at 4:22 PM EST - Updated January 24 at 4:22 PM

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Recently, the City of Kannapolis and Atrium Health Cabarrus honored the 2019 Run Kannapolis and Loop the Loop Challenge participants during a special ceremony.

This year 53 people completed all eight of the 5K Run Kannapolis events, which is 20 more than 2018. Approximately 254 people and dogs participated in this year’s Loop the Loop Challenge, which is 104 more than 2018. They walked, biked, swam or ran 36,000 miles.

Congratulations to the following people who completed all eight 5Ks! We officially call them the beasts because of this amazing accomplishment. They are:

Juan Pablo Bautista Marquez

Rob Bowlin

David Burchett

Caitlin Charles

Zeb Christy

Jonathan Clark

David Clark

Rebecca Clark

Nathan Cook

Raquel Cook

Whitney Cooper

Chase Curlee

Toni Davis

Chad Drake

Bryan Edwards

Sarah Edwards

Angela Ennis

Caroline Fongemy

Alice Graham

Cheri Granillo

Enrique Granillo

Nila Granillo

Jarrett Gresham

Victoria Heater

Jamie Hill

Jennifer Hodgson

Matthew Hopkins

Russ Hoyser

Nelson Lee

Tonya Ligon

Michelle Mikoski

Ricky Mills

Deanna Miltz

Chastity Morgan

Teri Oriole

Elayne Perry

Scott Plunkett

Susan Puckett

Katie Purvis

Sydney Purvis

Daniel Safrit

Gabriel Safrit

Blair Saunders

Joshua Sherrill

Kathryn Sherry

Maryanne Sivers

Vera Smith

Yolanda Smith Torres

Karina Mendoza

Amy Vangundy

David Wilson

Tammy Wilson

Steven Yost

Over 100 people completed at least five of the runs qualifying them to receive commemorative Run Kannapolis medals and prizes during the ceremony. A total of 954 people ran at least one of the races.

This was the third year for the Loop the Loop Challenge. Loop the Loop is a series of loops around downtown Kannapolis and Kannapolis School facilities that people can walk, bike or run. People were asked to complete at least 150 miles in 2019 to qualify for prizes. 254 people and dogs participated in the program and 59 people exceeded the 150-mile minimum.

There were seven people/dogs who looped more than 1,000 miles. Russ Hoyser completed an incredible 2,972 miles and finished in first place. Sylvia Anderson finished with 2,595 miles; Donna Smith finished third with 1,415 miles, Thomas Barnhardt was fourth with 1,301 miles, Scamp Hoyser, Russ Hoyser’s dog, was fifth with 1,198 miles, Barbara Rutherford finished sixth with 1,197 miles, and Lorrie Hampton finished seventh with 1,002 miles.

“We continue to be amazed by the number of people who are participating in these programs,” said Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant. “We hear so many great stories on how the programs help them to get to know more people in the community, spend quality time with their families, lose weight and have better health. This is a great way for us to have a better community: physically, mentally and socially. We hope you and your family will participate this year.”

Both programs as part of the City’s Discover a Healthy Life brand. Loops are routes are downtown and at every Kannapolis City School. You are also to walk anywhere in the City.

For more information and to register for the 2020 Run Kannapolis Series and Loop the Loop visit www.runkannapolis.com or www.kannapolisnc.gov/looptheloop

