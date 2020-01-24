Kannapolis honors 2019 Run Kannapolis and Loop the Loop participants

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Recently, the City of Kannapolis and Atrium Health Cabarrus honored the 2019 Run Kannapolis and Loop the Loop Challenge participants during a special ceremony.
This year 53 people completed all eight of the 5K Run Kannapolis events, which is 20 more than 2018. Approximately 254 people and dogs participated in this year’s Loop the Loop Challenge, which is 104 more than 2018. They walked, biked, swam or ran 36,000 miles.
Congratulations to the following people who completed all eight 5Ks! We officially call them the beasts because of this amazing accomplishment. They are:
Juan Pablo Bautista Marquez
Rob Bowlin
David Burchett
Caitlin Charles
Zeb Christy
Jonathan Clark
David Clark
Rebecca Clark
Nathan Cook
Raquel Cook
Whitney Cooper
Chase Curlee
Toni Davis
Chad Drake
Bryan Edwards
Sarah Edwards
Angela Ennis
Caroline Fongemy
Alice Graham
Cheri Granillo
Enrique Granillo
Nila Granillo
Jarrett Gresham
Victoria Heater
Jamie Hill
Jennifer Hodgson
Matthew Hopkins
Russ Hoyser
Nelson Lee
Tonya Ligon
Michelle Mikoski
Ricky Mills
Deanna Miltz
Chastity Morgan
Teri Oriole
Elayne Perry
Scott Plunkett
Susan Puckett
Katie Purvis
Sydney Purvis
Daniel Safrit
Gabriel Safrit
Blair Saunders
Joshua Sherrill
Kathryn Sherry
Maryanne Sivers
Vera Smith
Yolanda Smith Torres
Karina Mendoza
Amy Vangundy
David Wilson
Tammy Wilson
Steven Yost
Over 100 people completed at least five of the runs qualifying them to receive commemorative Run Kannapolis medals and prizes during the ceremony. A total of 954 people ran at least one of the races.
This was the third year for the Loop the Loop Challenge. Loop the Loop is a series of loops around downtown Kannapolis and Kannapolis School facilities that people can walk, bike or run. People were asked to complete at least 150 miles in 2019 to qualify for prizes. 254 people and dogs participated in the program and 59 people exceeded the 150-mile minimum.
There were seven people/dogs who looped more than 1,000 miles. Russ Hoyser completed an incredible 2,972 miles and finished in first place. Sylvia Anderson finished with 2,595 miles; Donna Smith finished third with 1,415 miles, Thomas Barnhardt was fourth with 1,301 miles, Scamp Hoyser, Russ Hoyser’s dog, was fifth with 1,198 miles, Barbara Rutherford finished sixth with 1,197 miles, and Lorrie Hampton finished seventh with 1,002 miles.
“We continue to be amazed by the number of people who are participating in these programs,” said Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant. “We hear so many great stories on how the programs help them to get to know more people in the community, spend quality time with their families, lose weight and have better health. This is a great way for us to have a better community: physically, mentally and socially. We hope you and your family will participate this year.”
Both programs as part of the City’s Discover a Healthy Life brand. Loops are routes are downtown and at every Kannapolis City School. You are also to walk anywhere in the City.
For more information and to register for the 2020 Run Kannapolis Series and Loop the Loop visit www.runkannapolis.com or www.kannapolisnc.gov/looptheloop
