Kannapolis honors 2019 Run Kannapolis and Loop the Loop participants

“We continue to be amazed by the number of people who are participating in these programs,” said Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant. “We hear so many great stories on how the programs help them to get to know more people in the community, spend quality time with their families, lose weight and have better health. This is a great way for us to have a better community: physically, mentally and socially. We hope you and your family will participate this year.”