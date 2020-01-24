Homicide Unit investigating after man in CMPD custody experiences medical emergency

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detective with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident where a man suffered a serious medical emergency while in police custody.
CMPD said the subject of the investigation, identified as 41-year-old Harold Easter, was taken into custody around 11:40 a.m. Thursday after officers say they saw him participate in an alleged drug transaction. When he was arrested, police say, Easter had cocaine and marijuana on him.
While being interviewed and going through the booking process, Easter began experiencing what CMPD described as a life-threatening medical emergency and lost consciousness.
Officers began giving medical aid and called for Medic, who transported Easter to a nearby hospital where he was still being treated for his life-threatening condition on Friday.
“Detectives with the CMPD’s Homicide Unit are conducting an investigation into this case because of the life-threatening, medical emergency experienced by Easter while in the custody of officers,” a release from the department states. “The CMPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau is also conducting a separate but parallel investigation to ensure the officers’ actions were consistent with the CMPD’s policies and procedures.”
No further information has been released.
