Home connected to north CLT double homicide appeared to be ransacked

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More details have been released in the killings of 35-year-old Siojvon Joseph and Asa Shannon, who were found shot dead inside a car in north Charlotte earlier this month.
According to an affidavit, a home where the cellphones last pinged for Joseph and Shannon was searched after their killing. The home appeared to be ransacked and had blood in several rooms and in the hallway, the affidavit says. Cellphones belonging to Joseph and Shannon were also found in the front yard of the home and the front door was unlocked.
Joseph and Shannon were found the morning of January 11 when police responded to a vehicle spotted down an embankment off Atando Avenue near Statesville Avenue. The two were found dead, both with a gunshot wound to the head, officials say. Police also reported finding .40 caliber discharged cartridge casings inside the vehicle, a Range Rover.
No names of any persons of interest in the case have been released and the homicide investigation remains active.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective. The public can also call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information that could lead to an arrest in the case.
