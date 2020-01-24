Friends react after nurse shot dead by husband in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a Rock Hill townhome Friday afternoon.
The woman, 48-year-old Julie Nicole Taylor, was found in what appears to be a townhome on Winding Way, off of Herlong Avenue.
Officials say Taylor was found dead on a couch in the home with a gunshot wound.
Her estranged husband, 47-year-old Christopher J. Taylor, was arrested late Friday and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
“You just don’t want to believe that your husband is going to do something like this. I mean, the person that is supposed to love you," said Cherish Benton, a friend of Julie Taylor.
This is an unusually violent start to the year in Rock Hill Police, who investigated just four homicides in all of 2019.
“It was kind of crazy. I came home from lunch and saw these police cars,” said neighbor Austin Reiden.
“I turned around the corner on this street and there were police cars and really hadn’t ever seen anything like that before," said neighbor Gil Martin.
Police in Rock Hill say they typically only investigate about five to six homicides per year. Neighbors say they’re on guard because of the violence, but they still feel safe in the area.
“I wouldn’t be worried about the area, I think it was an isolated incident, a tragic one, but I have no fears for my personal safety because of this," said Martin.
Julie filed for divorce and even took precautions for her own safety.
“She did change the locks. And she filed for an order of protection. But that’s a piece of paper” said Benton. “If you have a controlling spouse, or boyfriend, and you don’t have a say, and you don’t have a voice, that’s a red flag.”
