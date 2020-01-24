First Alert: Wet Friday, better weekend

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As we’ve talked about all week long, today is going to be wet. Pretty much from start to finish. Grab your umbrella and keep it close by, you’re going to need it.
As for temperatures, most of today will be spent in the chilly 40s, though we will inch up above 50° late in the day. Today’s rain will total about an inch or so and there may even be a few thunder rumbles along and east of I-77 before it tapers down rapidly later this evening.
Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 30s.
As for the weekend, there should be a good deal of sunshine around both days with lows in the 30s and highs in the low to mid 50s, though a gusty breeze may make it feel a bit cooler than that.
There may be a stray shower around on Monday, but otherwise, most of next week looks dry and seasonable with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
Hope you have a great Friday & weekend!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
