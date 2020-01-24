First Alert Friday: Rain and ice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A large storm system is pushing lots of rain toward the Carolinas which will affect your Friday from dawn to dusk.
During the overnight hours Thursday night, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the high country as some of the rain will transition to light freezing rain for several hours leading up to daybreak on Friday, so use extra caution when heading outdoors whether in your car or on foot for that matter. Power outages are not expected.
For the rest of Friday, it’s all about the rainfall which will move east Friday night and set us up for a nice weekend with sunshine returning and highs peaking in the mid 50s.
Little change is expected in this pattern heading into next week as temperatures will remain steady, in the 50s with dry weather on tap for the first half of the week.
Meteorologist Eric Thomas
