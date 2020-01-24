Dream On 3 - LIVE on Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This Saturday is the 7th annual Dream On 3 Gala. It’s always an incredible affair. This year is a sold-out crowd (700 people) and all the kids who had dreams come true in 2019 are coming with their own families.
Only charity I’ve ever found in Charlotte where they invite everyone they’ve helped the year before, to the fundraiser to honor them.
I will be holding notes on stage, as I do every year. Only, this year, Julia is making me look more professional with actual logo-laced index cards. Bless the creative -- now I won't be in a gown with a too-big legal pad or 32 pieces of scrap paper.
But that's not all that's different this year.
This year... YOU CAN WATCH THE GALA LIVE FROM HOME. WBTV News and Wheelhouse Media are broadcasting it in real time. Go to Dream On 3′s Facebook page on Saturday around 7:30 p.m., to see the fancy fun inside Founders Hall.
Anyone watching live will actually be able to participate in parts of the event as well.
By Saturday, I’ll be over-the-top excited about seeing the Dream Kids all decked out and signing autographs (make no doubt, they are the stars). But tonight, it’s Julia’s thought and patience making me giddy.
-Molly
