Daddy-daughter Dance coming to Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis is hosting a Daddy/Daughter Dance at 6 p.m., Saturday, March 21, at the Laureate Center in Kannapolis City Hall.
This fun event is for dads and daughters to have a special evening out together. Girls, ages 5 years and older, are encouraged to bring their father, step-father, grandfather, brother, or another special gentleman in their life. The attire ranges from dressy to casual, so suits with ties and khakis with polos are acceptable.
Tickets are $40 per couple, and $15 for each additional daughter. Ticket price includes refreshments, crafts, activities, dancing and entertainment and a free 5x7 photo keepsake.
This event sells out quickly so get your tickets now. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
For tickets, call 704-920-4343 or visit kannapolisnc.gov, https://apm.activecommunities.com/kannapolisnc/Activity_Search/1958
