ClearWater Arts Center and Studios and Cabarrus Art Guild mark milestone year with annual Spring 2020 judged show

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Concord’s ClearWater Arts Center and Studios has announced its collaboration with its newest tenant—the Cabarrus Art Guild –to host the Guild’s Annual Spring 2020 Judged Show. This comes as the City facility celebrates one-hundred years of existence and ten years of being a renovated space, where art is spoken.
The Annual Spring 2020 Judged Show, to be held in ClearWater’s Main Gallery from February 9th to March 26th, 2020, is open to artists residing in Cabarrus and surrounding counties; see the Guild’s website, www.cabarrusartguild.org for the Call for Entries/ Prospectus. Intake dates are Feb. 7th and 8th, 2020, at ClearWater.
The Show will hold its opening reception and awards ceremony in the Main Gallery on Sunday, February 9th, from 2:00 - 4:00 p.m. Works by Guild Members are on view until March 2020 in the other, lower-level Greenway Gallery. Until February 6th, the ClearWater Main Gallery is showing works by its talented individual Tenant Artists (learn about Tenant Artists on the ‘Artists’ page at www.clearwaterartists.com).
This show is free and open to the public during open hours or by appointment. Call the ClearWater Office at 704-784-9535, or find more info at www.clearwaterartists.com.
2020 brings not only the Judged Show available for viewing in Clearwater’s Main Gallery from February 9th to March 26th, 2020, but milestones for both organizations. The Guild is celebrating 50 years as one of Concord and Cabarrus County’s longest-standing art organizations, continuously operating as a 501-C3 non-profit.
The City of Concord recognizes that the ClearWater facility itself has been erected for one-hundred years as of 2020, as it began as the City Water Works building in 1920. It also marks ten years since the City’s first round of renovations transformed the building into an art studio, public gallery and event space. 2020 will bring new opportunities for artists, visitors, and community members — more information to follow at a later date.
