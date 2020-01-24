Car crashes into pole, closes part of road in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police say part of a road was closed after a car crashed into a pole in north Charlotte Thursday night.
The incident happened on University City Boulevard in the area of Pavillion Boulevard and Mallard Creek Church Road.
Charlotte police say a vehicle crashed into a pole.
As a result, University City Boulevard was closed between Pavillion Boulevard and Mallard Creek Church Road.
Drivers were advised to consider using an alternate route. There was no word on any injuries or possible arrests.
This is a developing story and officials did not provide any other details.
