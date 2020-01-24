Berkeley County sheriff announces one arrest, another sought in triple murder

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis has announced the arrest of one man and a search for another person in a triple murder case in which the victims were found in a car in a field in the Pineville area earlier this week.
Deputies have arrested 20-year-old Jay Quan Washington from St. Stephen and are searching for 28-year-old Donelle Lamar McKelvey from Summerville. The sheriff’s office said Washington was out on bond for attempted murder at the time of the shooting.
Washington has been charged with three counts of murder for the deaths of 23-year-old Martice Green, 22-year-old Desmond Williams and 19-year-old Malik Gibbs who were found in a car on Monday.
All three of the victims were from St. Stephen.
McKelvey, who is considered armed and dangerous, is being sought for three counts of accessory before the fact of murder. Anyone with information on McKelvey’s whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (843) 719-4412 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
More arrests are expected.
According to Lewis, the motive of the murders appears to be robbery and the victims were set up.
Investigators say the victims and suspects were riding in Gibbs’ car on the day of the shooting and were found dead in the vehicle that evening.
“This was a brutal murder and it was a senseless murder,” Lewis said during a press conference on Friday afternoon. “It happened for no reason.”
The announcement of Washington’s arrest happened after deputies executed several search warrants and recovered evidence Thursday night. Lewis said the FBI, SLED and community tips led to investigators putting the case together.
Investigators believe that the crime was in connection to gang activity.
“These gangs, affiliate gangs or wannabee gangs, if you’re involved we’ll be after you,” Lewis said. “We’re going to use every resource we have to put you in jail because that’s where you belong."
Deputies discovered the victims in the area of Crawl Hill Drive near Highway 45 where deputies also found shell casings and blood on the road.
The discovery was made after emergency responders received a call around 3:30 p.m. about a disabled car that appeared to have been involved in a car accident.
When deputies arrived they found a car in a field nearby, and in the vehicle were three bodies.
