Vehicle riddled with eight bullets in S.C. shooting, 2 charged with attempted murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police charged two men with attempted murder after a vehicle was riddled with eight bullets in a shooting in Cheraw, S.C. on Tuesday.
The Cheraw Police Department charged 19-year-old Holden Floyd with two counts of attempted murder and charged 21-year-old Damian Sellers with two counts of attempted murder, as well as one count of discharging a firearm into a vehicle.
Police received a call in reference to shots being fired in the High Street area of Cheraw on Tuesday around 8:22 p.m.
In just a few minutes, the police received a call from McLeod Health Cheraw Hospital that there were two males at the emergency room with gunshot wounds. When officers arrived at the hospital, they discovered that there were three male subjects at the emergency room with two of them having gunshot wounds.
The officers also located the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot and found that there was about eight bullet holes in the vehicle.
Detectives investigated and determined that Floyd and Sellers chased the three victims in a vehicle and fired an assault weapon, hitting the victims’ vehicle eight times
Police say the front seat passenger and the rear seat passenger were hit, but the driver was not physically injured.
Floyd and Sellers were located about an hour after the shooting and both were ultimately arrested for the listed charges.
Police say there was apparently some type of prior disagreement between the victims and the suspects that led to the shooting. This case is still under investigation.
