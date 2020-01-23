Sneak a peek at the redesigned 2020 Toyota Highlander at Toyota of N Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better… it did. The 2020 Toyota Highlander is back at Toyota of N Charlotte and not only is it sporting a brand new redesigned for the latest model year, but it’s also upped its game with it comes to performance, technology, efficiency, and safety. Our N Charlotte Toyota dealership is excited to have it on our lot and we can’t wait for you to get into the driver’s seat - see what some of our favorite aspects of this redesigned SUV have to offer!
What’s new on the 2020 Toyota Highlander?
Let’s talk about some of the basics. You know that this N Charlotte Toyota SUV is going to be available in five models (L, LE, XLE, Limited, and Premium) and that it has a starting MSRP of $34,600. You probably also know it’s additionally available in a hybrid drivetrain if you want to get greener in your drive time. However, here are a few things you may not know about the 2020 Toyota Highlander:
- It has a 3.5L V6 engine under the hood that produces 295 horsepower and 263 lb-ft of torque. It additionally is a front-wheel-drive vehicle but will offer all-wheel drive with Dynamic Torque Vectoring.
- You’ll also have the option of Multi-terrain Select with switches and Trail Mode, as well as Snow mode and three drive modes (Normal, Eco, and Sport).
- The 2020 Toyota Highlander can comfortably seat 8 with 16 additional feet of cubic cargo space. You’ll be able to choose between captain’s chairs and a bench seat in the second row.
- This N Charlotte Toyota comes with 18” and 20” alloy wheel options, a panoramic glass moonroof, a rear spoiler, and an interior available in leather, fabric, or SofTex.
- You’ll have 8 sleek exterior paint colors to choose from.
Here’s what we love about this N Charlotte Toyota SUV
Pretty impressive, right? But that’s not all the new 2020 Toyota Highlander has to offer at Toyota of N Charlotte. Here are a few more things you can look forward to:
- Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa with Remote Connect and WiFi connect
- Dynamic navigation and an optional JBL audio system
- Bluetooth wireless streaming and multiple USB ports
- An integrated backup camera and optional Bird’s Eye View camera with 360-degree views
- Sirius XM Satellite Radio and HD Radio
- Homelink Universal Transceiver in an auto-dimming rearview mirror
- Qi wireless charging for devices
- Head-Up Display and Driver Easy Speak so you can keep your eyes on the road and your hands on the wheel
- Toyota Safety Sense, Safety Connect Services, and Star Safety System as well as an Advanced Airbag System
- Hill Start Assist Control and Downhill Assist Control
- A Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
And more!
See it all in-person - test drive the 2020 Toyota Highlander today at Toyota of N Charlotte. We’re open seven days a week at 13429 Statesville Road, just off I-77 at exit 23 in Huntersville.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.