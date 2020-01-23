Sneak a peek at the redesigned 2020 Toyota Highlander at Toyota of N Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better… it did. The 2020 Toyota Highlander is back at Toyota of N Charlotte and not only is it sporting a brand new redesigned for the latest model year, but it’s also upped its game with it comes to performance, technology, efficiency, and safety. Our N Charlotte Toyota dealership is excited to have it on our lot and we can’t wait for you to get into the driver’s seat - see what some of our favorite aspects of this redesigned SUV have to offer!