SCHP: Lancaster County deputy involved in wreck in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Wednesday night in Marion County that involved a Lancaster County deputy.
Cpl. Sonny Collins with the Highway Patrol Collins said the crash happened at the intersection Highway 76 and Highway 576 intersection near the Beneteau Boat Factory.
Collins said the deputy was driving on Highway 76, heading toward Florence, when another vehicle made a left turn right in front of the deputy.
Collins described it as a minor wreck and added that the deputy and the other driver suffered only minor injuries.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.