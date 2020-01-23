Police searching for missing 12- and 13-year-old boys in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are desperately searching for missing 12 and 13-year-old boys in the Memphis area.
Police documents said Ashtin Marshall, 12, and Cleveon Marshall, 13, were last seen Wednesday. Their school showed that they were present, but they did not come home after school.
They were last seen in the 3600 block of Timberline Dr. near the Raleigh area.
Ashtin is 5′3″ with a medium complexion and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants with red and blue Jordan tennis shoes and a red pullover.
Cleveon is 5′4″ with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.
If you have seen Cleveon or Ashtin, please contact the Memphis Police Department ay 545-2677.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.