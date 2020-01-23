Police looking for man who pulled out weapon, robbed store in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police are looking for a man who pulled out a weapon and robbed a store in Charlotte Wednesday night.
The incident happened at Harris Tobacco and Vape store on Harris Houston Road around 8:18 p.m. A victim told police that the store had been robbed when a male suspect walked in, pulled out a deadly weapon and demanded money.
The suspect in this incident is described as a black male who is approximately 5’5” tall. The suspect was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a Nike logo on it. The suspect was also wearing dark pants and carrying a backpack.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call 911. The public can also leave anonymous information about a crime by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.