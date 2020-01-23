Middle school students in Rock Hill treated for contagious skin infection

ROCK HILL, S.C. (Rock Hill Herald) - Four Rock Hill students are being treated for cases of impetigo, a contagious skin infection common in young children, according to the school district.
The students attend Sullivan Middle School, which serves about 1,000 students. The four students are being treated with antibiotics, according to the district.
Impetigo is a bacterial skin infection that can produce blisters or sores, typically on the face or neck, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It is treated with antibiotics.
Students with impetigo should keep the infected area clean with soap and water and avoid scratching the area, according to the FDA. Impetigo is typically spread by skin-to-skin contact.
A district message sent to parents Wednesday reads: “In our mission to maintain the health and welfare of students at Sullivan Middle School we are notifying you about several cases of impetigo that have been reported at school.
“While we cannot confirm the origin of the possible infection, we are taking every precaution. Our purpose in providing you with accurate information is precaution and prevention, not alarm.”
The school district is following Centers for Disease Control and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control guidelines.
“We have begun enhanced disinfecting procedures using a special machine. The Byoplanet machine uses an electrostatic process which thoroughly covers surfaces more effectively than conventional spray applications,” reads the statement.
Copyright 2020 Rock Hill Herald. All rights reserved.