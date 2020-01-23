Julius Peppers, Muggsy Bogues, Judy Rose among 2020 class of NC Sports Hall of Fame

Julius Peppers played 10 of his 17 NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers and finished his career with 724 tackles, including 159.5 sacks – the fourth-best mark in NFL history. His 266 games played are a record for a defensive lineman and his 13 blocked kicks are the second most ever in the NFL, as are his 51 forced fumbles. At the University of North Carolina, he led the nation in sacks in 2000 with 15. A unanimous All-America in 2001, he also won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s best defensive player and the Lombardi Award as the best collegiate lineman.